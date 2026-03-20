Perritt Capital Exits Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Position, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 116,495 shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)

Quarter-end stake value decreased by $10.43 million due to the sale of the position

Position change equals a 17.45% drop in 13F reportable AUM

Post-trade, VIGI holding is zero shares, valued at $0

The stake previously represented 4.9% of fund AUM in the prior quarter

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What happened

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated February 17, 2026, Perritt Capital Management Inc sold all 116,495 shares of Vanguard Whitehall Funds - Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI). The quarter-end value of the position declined by $10.43 million due to the sale of the position.

What else to know

Perritt Capital Management Inc fully exited VIGI. The position now comprises 0% of reported AUM

Top holdings after the filing:

BELFB: $2.38 million (4.0% of AUM)

ASM: $2.17 million (3.6% of AUM)

PESI: $2.09 million (3.5% of AUM)

SAMG: $1.95 million (3.3% of AUM)

EXK: $1.94 million (3.2% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, shares of VIGI were priced at $85.61, up 4.91% over the past year. The position was previously 4.9% of the fund's AUM as of the prior quarter.

Company/ETF overview

Metric Value AUM 9.61 billion Dividend yield 2.04% Price (as of market close 3/20/26) $85.61 1-year total return 4.91%

Company/ETF snapshot

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF provides investors with access to a diversified portfolio of non-U.S. companies that have demonstrated consistent dividend growth. The ETF’s Investment strategy centers on tracking an index of high-quality international companies (excluding the U.S.) with a record of growing dividends over time.

The fund’s strategy emphasizes quality and stability, seeking to replicate its target index by holding securities in similar proportions. Its disciplined approach and global reach make it a compelling choice for investors seeking international dividend growth with efficient cost structure.

Its portfolio is composed of developed and emerging market equities, holding each constituent in proportion to its index weighting for broad diversification.

What this transaction means for investors

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF focuses on non-U.S. companies with a consistent record of growing dividends, offering exposure to higher-quality international equities rather than simply high-yield income. Its strategy emphasizes firms with stable earnings and disciplined capital allocation, making it a way to access global markets through a quality-focused lens.

The ETF’s performance is driven by global equity returns, foreign exchange movements, and the earnings growth of its holdings. The fund’s dividend growth screen tends to favor companies with durable cash flows and stronger balance sheets, potentially resulting in more stable performance than broader international benchmarks. At the same time, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates affect returns as international earnings are translated into U.S. dollars, adding an additional layer of variability.

For investors, VIGI offers a trade-off between lower current yield and exposure to higher-quality companies with consistent dividend growth. It is positioned more for long-term earnings stability than income maximization, with outcomes shaped by both international market performance and currency trends. The strategy often works best when steady earnings growth and currency conditions support returns, rather than relying solely on high dividend payouts.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.