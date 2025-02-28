Perrigo's Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y

Perrigo Company plc PRGO reported adjusted earnings of 93 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2024, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 92 cents. The reported figure increased 8% year over year, primarily due to improved margins and lower variable expenses.

Net sales declined 1.6% year over year to $1.14 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.20 billion. The downside was due to the loss of sales stemming from exited businesses and product lines.

During the quarter, sales dropped 2.1% year over year on account of exited businesses and product lines and another 0.1% from unfavorable currency movement. At constant currency (excluding foreign currency translation), sales fell 1.5%. Organic net sales (excluding the effects of acquisitions and divestitures and the impact of currency) rose 0.7%.

More on PRGO’s Earnings

Perrigo reports its results under the following segments — Consumer Self Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self Care International (CSCI).

CSCA: The segment’s net sales in the quarter came in at $744 million, flat year over year. Though sales grew across the Nutrition, Skin Care and Women's Health categories, sales in the Pain & Sleep Aids, Upper Respiratory and Digestive Health categories offset this growth. Organic net sales rose 0.1%.

CSCI: The segment reported net sales of $394 million, down 4.5% from the year-ago period’s levels due to product line exits and unfavorable currency movements. At constant currency rates, sales were down 4.1% year over year. Organically, sales increased 1.8%.

Full-Year 2024 Results

Perrigo reported revenues of $4.37 billion, down 6.1% year over year. Net sales also fell 4.5% organically.

The company reported adjusted earnings of $2.57 per share for 2024, down 0.4% year over year.

PRGO’s 2025 Guidance

Perrigo will be hosting a virtual Investor Day today, where management will share the company’s 2025-2027 strategic plan to boost performance. During the event, management will also issue its financial guidance for the full year 2025.

PRGO’s Zacks Rank

Perrigo currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

