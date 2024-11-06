Perrigo's Q3 Earnings Fall Short of Estimates, Sales View Updated

Perrigo Company plc PRGO reported adjusted earnings of 81 cents per share in the third quarter of 2024, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 82 cents. The reported figure increased 26.6% year over year, primarily due to improved margins and lower variable expenses.

Net sales declined 3.2% year over year to $1.09 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12 billion. The downside was due to lower net sales in the Nutrition category and loss of sales stemming from exited businesses and product lines.

During the quarter, sales dropped 1.3% year over year on account of exited businesses and product lines but benefited from favorable currency movement by 0.5%. At constant currency (excluding foreign currency translation), sales fell 3.7%. Organic net sales (excluding the effects of acquisitions and divestitures and the impact of currency) were down 2.4%.

More on PRGO’s Earnings

Perrigo reports its results under the following segments — Consumer Self Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self Care International (CSCI).

CSCA: The segment’s net sales in the quarter came in at $671 million, down 4.6% year over year. The downside was due to previously disclosed lost distribution of lower margin products in U.S. store brand across multiple product categories. Organic net sales fell 4.4%.

CSCI: The segment reported net sales of $416 million, down 1.0% from the year-ago period’s levels due to product line exits. This fall was partially offset by favorable currency movements. At constant currency rates, sales were down 2.2% year over year. Organically, sales increased 1%.

PRGO’s 2024 Guidance

Perrigo updated its guidance for sales. Management anticipates fiscal 2024 total net sales growth at the lower end of the previously forecasted ranges, with sales expected to decline 3% to 5% compared to the prior year. This revision in guidance was likely made to account for lower global seasonal demand experienced in the first half of 2024 and expected lower distribution in the U.S. store brand in the second half of 2024.

Management now expects the adjusted tax rate to be 19-20% compared to the previous guidance of around 20.5%.

Perrigo reiterated the rest of its financial guidance. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) are expected between $2.50 and $2.65. The company expects interest expenses to be $180 million.

PRGO’s Zacks Rank

Perrigo currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

