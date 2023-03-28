Markets
Perrigo: FDA Reschedules Joint Meeting Of NDAC, And ORUDAC To Review Application For Opill OTC Use

March 28, 2023 — 09:21 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) announced the FDA has rescheduled a joint meeting of the Nonprescription Drugs Advisory Committee and the Obstetrics, Reproductive, and Urologic Drugs Advisory Committee for May 9 & 10, 2023, to review the company's application for Opill daily oral contraceptive for over-the-counter use.

Last year, the company's HRA Pharma affiliate filed an application with the FDA for the Rx-to-OTC switch of Opill, a progestin-only daily birth control pill.

The company noted that, if approved, Opill would be the first ever daily birth control pill available OTC, without a prescription, in the U.S.

