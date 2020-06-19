Perrigo To Divest U.K-based Generic Prescription Pharmaceuticals Business - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Perrigo Co. plc (PRGO) announced Friday that it has reached a definitive agreement to sell its U.K.-based non-core generic prescription pharmaceuticals business to a U.K.-headquartered private equity firm for 156 million British pounds or about $195 million in cash.

This transaction, which was signed and closed on the same day, represents another step in Perrigo's transformation to a consumer-focused self-care company.

Perrigo's U.K.-based Rosemont Pharmaceuticals is a generic prescription pharmaceuticals manufacturer focused on liquid medicines.

