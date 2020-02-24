Perrigo To Buy Oral Care Assets Of High Ridge Brands For $113 Mln

(RTTNews) - Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) said that it agreed to buy the oral care assets of High Ridge Brands for $113 million in cash.

The acquisition is subject to bankruptcy court approval in connection with High Ridge Brands' chapter 11 cases as well as other customary closing conditions. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020.

The Assets are expected to contribute more than $100 million in net sales and be accretive to Perrigo's adjusted earnings per share in first full-year post closing.

