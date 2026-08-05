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Perrigo Swings To Earnings In Q2; Reaffirms FY26 Outlook; Shares Surge In Pre-market

August 05, 2026 — 08:28 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Perrigo Co. plc (PRGO), a provider of Consumer Self-Care Products, on Wednesday reported profit despite a decline in sales in the second quarter compared with loss in the previous year.

For the second quarter, net income came in at $74.5 million compared with loss of $8.4 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $0.53, versus loss per share of $0.06 last year.

Adjusted income from continuing operations decreased to $70.3 million from $79.2 million in the same period a year ago.

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.50 versus $0.57 last year.

Operating income declined to $23.5 million from $45.4 million in the prior year.

Net sales decreased to $1.02 billion from $1.06 billion in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company reaffirms full year 2026, the company's net sales growth is expected to decline 5.5% to 1.5% and adjusted earnings per share are expected to be $2.00 to $2.30.

In the pre-market trading, Perrigo is 11.21% higher at $12 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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