Perrigo Slashes FY25 Outlook; To Strategic Review Infant Formula Business; Shares Down 17% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, consumer products company Perrigo Co. plc (PRGO) slashed its adjusted earnings, net sales and organic net sales growth guidance for the full-year 2025, due primarily to Infant Formula industry dynamics and soft OTC market consumption trends,

For fiscal 2025, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in a range of $2.70 to $2.80 per share on net sales decline of 2.5 to 3.0 percent, with organic net sales decline of 2.0 to 2.5 percent.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $2.90 to $3.10 per share on net sales growth of 0 to 3 percent, with organic net sales growth of 1.5 to 4.5 percent.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $2.98 per share on revenue growth of 0.12 percent to $4.38 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company also initiated strategic review of Infant Formula Business and continues Strategic Review of Oral Care Business. It is also on-track to close previously announced sale of Dermacosmetics Business in the first quarter of 2026.

