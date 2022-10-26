US Markets
PRGO

Perrigo says U.S. FDA postpones panel meet on OTC contraceptive pill

Contributor
Manas Mishra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Perrigo Company Plc said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had postponed a meeting of its advisory panel to discuss the drugmaker's over-the-counter oral contraceptive.

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Perrigo Company Plc PRGO.N said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had postponed a meeting of its advisory panel to discuss the drugmaker's over-the-counter oral contraceptive.

A new date has not yet been scheduled for the meeting that was previously expected on Nov. 18, Perrigo said.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manaswrites15;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PRGO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular