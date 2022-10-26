Perrigo says U.S. FDA postpones panel meet on OTC contraceptive pill

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Perrigo Company Plc PRGO.N said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had postponed a meeting of its advisory panel to discuss the drugmaker's over-the-counter oral contraceptive.

A new date has not yet been scheduled for the meeting that was previously expected on Nov. 18, Perrigo said.

