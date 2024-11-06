Perrigo reports Q3 adjusted EPS 81c, consensus 81c

Reports Q3 revenue $1.09B, consensus $1.12B. President and CEO, Patrick Lockwood-Taylor commented, “During the third quarter, we made significant progress to advance our One Perrigo (PRGO) vision by stabilizing core businesses, investing in World-Class CPG capabilities and leadership, and executing with excellence against our accretive initiatives.”

