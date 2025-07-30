Perrigo to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Perrigo Company plc PRGO is scheduled to report second-quarter 2025 earnings on Aug. 6, before the opening bell. The company’s earnings beat estimates by 7.14% in the last reported quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales and earnings is pegged at $1.08 billion and 59 cents per share, respectively.

Factors Likely to Shape PRGO’s Upcoming Results

Perrigo reports its results under two segments — Consumer Self Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self Care International (CSCI).

We expect second-quarter sales to have been impacted on account of exited businesses and product lines and unfavorable currency movements.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate and our model estimate for CSCA sales are pegged at $636 million and $641 million, respectively. The Zacks Consensus Estimate and our model estimate for sales in the CSCI segment are pegged at $445 million and $439 million, respectively.

We expect investors to seek updates from Perrigo on the progress of the deal signed with KKR-backed Kairos Bidco AB to sell its Dermacosmetics-branded business for up to €327 million. The company is also expected to provide an update on the expected impact of macroeconomic pressures in the upcoming quarters.

PRGO’s Earnings Surprise History

The company’s earnings performance has been decent over the trailing four quarters. Its earnings beat estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed the mark on one occasion, delivering an average surprise of 4.36%.

Perrigo Company plc Price and EPS Surprise

Perrigo Company plc price-eps-surprise | Perrigo Company plc Quote

Perrigo’s shares have outperformed the industry year to date, as shown in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What Our Model Predicts for PRGO Stock

Per our proven model, companies with the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) have a good chance of delivering an earnings beat. This is not the case here, as you will see below. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Perrigo has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some biotech stocks that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle:

BioNTech BNTX currently has an Earnings ESP of +40.15% and a Zacks Rank of 1.

BNTX stock has lost 2% year to date. It beat on earnings in three of the last four quarters and missed in the other one, delivering an average surprise of 56.47%. BioNTech intends to report second-quarter earnings on Aug. 4, before the opening bell.

Exact Sciences EXAS has an Earnings ESP of +475.00% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.

Shares of EXAS have lost 15% year to date. It beat on earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other one, delivering an average surprise of 48.79%. Exact Sciences is expected to report second-quarter results on Aug. 6, after market close.

