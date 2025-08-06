Perrigo Reaffirms FY25 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, consumer products company Perrigo Co. plc (PRGO) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings, net sales and organic net sales growth guidance for the full-year 2025.

For fiscal 2025, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in a range of $2.90 to $3.10 per share on net sales growth of 0 to 3 percent, with organic net sales growth of 1.5 to 4.5 percent.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $3.04 per share on revenue growth of 1.32 percent to $4.43 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said reported and organic net sales growth are expected towards the lower end of their respective ranges, primarily due to infant formula industry dynamics and challenging market consumption trends.

With 50% of materials and components sourced from outside the U.S., the company estimates a gross increase to global cost of goods sold in 2025 beginning in the fourth quarter of approximately $10 million to $20 million, and approximately $50 million to $60 million, on a full-year basis.

The company plans to offset these impacts through a combination of strategic pricing actions, insourcing to its U.S.-based manufacturing facilities and other supply chain actions.

