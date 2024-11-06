Perrigo Q3 24 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on November 6, 2024, to discuss Q3 24 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://perrigo.investorroom.com/events-webcasts

To listen to the call, dial 800-836-8184 (US) or 646-357-8785 (International), reference ID # 96443.

For a replay call, dial 888-660-6345 (US) or 646-517-4150 (International), access code 96443#.

