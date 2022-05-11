Perrigo Q1 22 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Perrigo Company plc. (PRGO) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on May 11, 2022, to discuss Q1 22 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://perrigo.investorroom.com/events-webcasts

To listen to the call, dial 888-317-6003 (US) or 412-317-6061 (International) with reference ID # 7280612.

For a replay call, dial 877-344-7529 (US) or 412-317-0088 (International) with access code 8916166.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.