Perrigo Provides Weak FY26 Outlook As Q4 Loss Sharply Widens; To Cut 7% Workforce; Shares Down 9%

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, consumer products company Perrigo Co. plc (PRGO) initiated its adjusted earnings, net sales and organic net sales growth guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects "All In" adjusted earnings in a range of $2.00 to $2.30 per share on "All In" total net sales decline of 5.5 to 1.5 percent.

Meanwhile, the company also projects guidance for 'CORE' Perrigo reflecting its go-forward business, which excludes Infant Formula currently under strategic review and previously announced divestitures.

CORE adjusted earnings is expected in a range of $2.25 to $2.55 per share on CORE net sales change between a decline of 3.0 percent and growth of 1.0 percent, with CORE organic net sales change between a decline of 3.5 percent and growth of 0.5 percent.

"Looking ahead, we are prioritizing resources and investments towards CORE Perrigo, our go-forward business, which excludes the Infant Formula business under strategic review, and previously announced divestitures," said Patrick Lockwood-Taylor, president and CEO.

"Our 2026 outlook reflects near-term headwinds, balanced by favorable mix in our base business, disciplined execution of our new operational enhancement program and targeted cost actions to align our structure with current market realities," added Lockwood-Taylor.

Perrigo said it has changed its reporting segments to better align with the Company's organizational structure and vision, beginning with the first quarter of 2026. The Company's new reporting segments are: Self Care, Specialty Care and Infant Formula.

Building on the Company's 'Streamlining' actions within its 3-S Plan, it has launched a two-year, enterprise-wide operational enhancement program to create a more agile and resilient platform positioned for growth in our core business.

As part of this effort, the Company expects to reduce approximately 7% of its current workforce, while also targeting operational cost reductions mainly in its supply chain and distribution network.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported a sharply wider net loss of $1.42 billion or $10.22 per share from $44.5 million or $0.32 per share in the prior-year quarter. Loss from continuing operations were $10.20 per share, sharply wider than $0.30 per share last year, due primarily to the Goodwill Impairment charge.

Excluding items, adjusted income from continuing operations were $0.77 per share, compared to $0.93 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales for the quarter declined 2.5 percent to $1.11 billion from $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year. Organic net sales declined 4.5 percent.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, PRGO is trading on the NYSE at $13.08, down $1.33 or 9.23 percent.

