Perrigo Prices Senior Notes Offering Due 2032 Through Finance Subsidiary

September 12, 2024 — 10:45 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Perrigo Company Plc. (PRGO), Thursday announced that its finance subsidiary Perrigo Finance Unlimited Co. has priced a public offering of $715 million of 6.125 percent Senior Notes, due 2032 and EUR 350 million of 5.375 percent Senior Notes due 2032.

The pharmaceutical company intends to use the proceeds to finance the redemption of 4.375 percent Senior Notes Due 2026, prepay a portion of outstanding loans, and pay related expenses.

The offering is expected to close on or about September 17.

Currently, Perrigo's stock is trading at $26.86, up 0.49 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

