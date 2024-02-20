Perrigo (PRGO) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Perrigo Company plc PRGO is scheduled to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 results on Feb 27, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company posted a negative earnings surprise of 1.54%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Factors at Play

During the fourth quarter, the performance of Perrigo’s Consumer Self Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self Care International (CSCI) segments is expected to have been aided by products added through its HRA Pharma acquisition. Significant sales growth of new products is likely to have boosted sales in the soon-to-be-reported quarter. Currency movements and loss of sales following the divestiture of Latin American businesses are likely to have affected the company’s ex-U.S. sales.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate and our model estimate for CSCA sales stand at $763 million and $789 million, respectively. For sales in the CSCI segment, the Zacks Consensus Estimate and our model estimate are pegged at $424 million and $432 million, respectively.

Perrigo reported higher net price realization for its products through strategic price increases in recent quarters. The improving price trend will likely be reflected in fourth-quarter sales, contributing to the top line.

With the U.S. economy showing signs of stabilization and easing inflationary pressure, we expect a recovery in operating margins during the quarter.

Investors are likely to ask questions about potential product launches this year. We also expect management to provide an update on the expectedimpact of macroeconomic pressures in 2024.

Earnings Surprise History

Perrigo’s shares have dropped 0.5% year to date compared with the industry’s 3.1% fall.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Perrigo’s earnings performance has been decent over the trailing four quarters. The company’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed the mark on one occasion, registering an earnings surprise of 7.35% on average.

Perrigo Company plc Price and EPS Surprise

Perrigo Company plc price-eps-surprise | Perrigo Company plc Quote

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Perrigo this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not thecase here, as you will see below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: Perrigo has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as both the Most Accurate Estimate and Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at 83 cents.

Zacks Rank: Perrigo currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks worth considering from the healthcare space, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT has an EarningsESP of +877.29% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics have gained 39.6% in the year-to-date period. Earnings of Sarepta beat estimates in each of the last four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 48.67%.

Cullinan Oncology CGEM has an Earnings ESP of +1.04% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Cullinan Oncology’s stock has risen 78.9% year to date. Cullinan beat earnings estimates in two of the last four quarters and missed the mark on one occasion while meeting the mark on another. On average, CGEM witnessed a negative earnings surprise of 10.66% in the last four quarters.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ARQT has an Earnings ESP of +25.58% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ stock has surged 187.9% year to date. Arcutisbeat earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the mark on one occasion. On average, ARQT delivered an earnings surprise of 9.23% in the last four quarters. Arcutis is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter results on Feb 27, before market open.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARQT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cullinan Oncology Inc. (CGEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.