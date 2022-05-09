Perrigo (PRGO) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Perrigo Company plc PRGO is scheduled to report first-quarter 2022 results on May 11, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 7.14%.

Perrigo’s earnings performance has been dismal over the trailing four quarters. The company’s earnings missed estimates in three of the last four quarters and beat the same once, delivering an average negative earnings surprise of 13.09%.

Shares of Perrigo have declined 16.5% so far this year compared with the industry’s decrease of 18.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Factors at Play

In the first quarter, the performance of Perrigo’s Consumer Self Care Americas (“CSCA”) and Consumer Self Care International (“CSCI”) segments is expected to have been aided by the products added through acquisitions. Significant sales growth of new products is likely to have boosted sales further during the soon-to-be-reported quarter. Currency movements are likely to have hurt sales growth during the first quarter.

Sales of cough/cold products had demonstrated a strong recovery during the last two quarters. The momentum is expected to have continued during the first quarter, boosting the top line.

Perrigo reported higher net price realization for its products during the fourth quarter. The improving price trend is likely to have reflected in the company’s first-quarter sales as well, benefiting the top line. However, these benefits are likely to have been offset by a rise in input costs during the soon-to-be-reported quarter. Higher input costs are likely to have hurt margins.

Lower infection rates in the first quarter are likely to have boosted strong consumer takeaway across the majority of businesses.

Loss of sales due to discontinued products and the exited businesses might have partially offset the gain from the new products. Perrigo divested its Mexico and Brazil-based over-the-counter business in March.

Investors are likely to ask questions on potential product launches in 2022 and provide an update on the anticipated growth in cold/cough product sales in 2022. They may also ask questions related to the impact of a probable COVID-19 infection wave this year on top-line growth.

