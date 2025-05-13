Perrigo (PRGO) Reliance on International Sales: What Investors Need to Know

Have you evaluated the performance of Perrigo's (PRGO) international operations during the quarter that concluded in March 2025? Considering the extensive worldwide presence of this drug company, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial resilience and potential for growth.

In the modern, closely-knit global economic landscape, the capacity of a business to access foreign markets is often a key determinant of its financial well-being and growth path. Investors now place great importance on grasping the extent of a company's dependence on international markets, as it sheds light on the firm's earnings stability, its skill in leveraging various economic cycles and its broad growth potential.

Being present in international markets serves as a counterbalance to domestic economic challenges while offering chances to engage with more rapidly evolving economies. However, this kind of diversification introduces challenges like currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varying market trends.

Our review of PRGO's last quarterly performance uncovered some notable trends in the revenue contributions from its international markets, which are commonly analyzed and tracked by Wall Street experts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter stood at $1.04 billion, declining 3.5% year over year. Now, let's delve into PRGO's international revenue breakdown to gain insights into the significance of its operations beyond home turf.

Trends in PRGO's Revenue from International Markets

Of the total revenue, $22.3 million came from All other countries during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 2.14%. This represented a surprise of -39.23% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $36.7 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $27 million, or 2.37%, and $30.1 million, or 2.78%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

During the quarter, Europe contributed $412.3 million in revenue, making up 39.50% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $378.66 million, this meant a surprise of +8.89%. Looking back, Europe contributed $379.1 million, or 33.30%, in the previous quarter, and $419.7 million, or 38.79%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Prospective Revenues in International Markets

For the current fiscal quarter, it is anticipated by Wall Street analysts that Perrigo will report a total revenue of $1.08 billion, which reflects an increase of 1.5% from the same quarter in the previous year. The revenue contributions are expected to be 3.3% from All other countries ($35.96 million) and 34.2% from Europe ($370.16 million).

For the full year, the company is expected to generate $4.43 billion in total revenue, up 1.3% from the previous year. Revenues from All other countries and Europe are expected to constitute 3.4% ($148.49 million) and 34.5% ($1.53 billion) of the total, respectively.

Concluding Remarks

Relying on global markets for revenues presents both prospects and challenges for Perrigo. Therefore, scrutinizing its international revenue trends is key to effectively forecasting the company's future outlook.

With the increasing intricacies of global interdependence and geopolitical strife, Wall Street analysts meticulously observe these patterns, especially for companies with an international footprint, to tweak their forecasts of earnings. Importantly, several additional factors, such as a company's domestic market status, also impact these earnings forecasts.

Assessing Perrigo's Stock Price Movement in Recent Times

Over the past month, the stock has gained 8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's 9.1% increase. The Zacks Medical sector, of which Perrigo is a part, has risen 1.4% over the same period. The company's shares have increased 10.2% over the past three months compared to the S&P 500's 3.1% decline. Over the same period, the sector has declined 8.7%.

