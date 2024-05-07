Perrigo (PRGO) Q1 Earnings Surpass, Sales Miss Estimates

Perrigo Company plc PRGO reported adjusted earnings of 29 cents per share in the first quarter of 2024, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 24 cents. Earnings were down 35.6% year over year, primarily due to a negative financial impact of 30 cents per share from infant formula.

Net sales declined 8.4% year over year to $1.08 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 billion. The downside was due to lower net sales in infant formula and the negative impact of purposeful SKU prioritization actions to enhance margins as part of the company's Supply Chain Reinvention Program undertaken in 2022.

During the quarter, sales declined 1.2% on account of exited product lines and 0.3% due to unfavorable currency movement. At constant currency (excluding foreign currency translation), sales fell 8.2%. Organic net sales (excluding the effects of acquisitions and divestitures and the impact of currency) were down 7.0% year over year.

Shares of Perrigo were down 2.7% in pre-market trading on May 7, likely due to lower-than-expected sales. Year to date, the stock hasrisen 3.9% compared with the industry’s 2.5% growth.



Segment Discussion

Perrigo reports its results under the following segments — Consumer Self Care Americas (“CSCA”) and Consumer Self Care International (“CSCI”).

CSCA: The segment’s net sales in the first quarter of 2024 came in at $644.1 million, down 15.7% year over year. The downside was caused by inventory de-stocking at U.S. retail customers, which resulted in lower net sales of store brand offerings across most product categories.

CSCI: The segment reported net sales of $437.9 million, up 4.7% from the year-ago period’s levels. Segment revenues benefited from growth in net sales of Skin Care and Women's Health categories, strategic pricing actions and new products. At constant-currency rates, sales were up 5.5% year over year. Organically, sales increased 7.0%.

2024 Guidance

Perrigo reiterated its previously issued financial guidance for 2024. Management expects total net sales growth to be flat year over year. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) are expected to be between $2.50 and $2.65.

The adjusted tax rate is expected to be around 20.5%. Perrigo expects to record interest expenses of about $180 million.

Executive Transition for the CSCI Business

In a separate press release, Perrigo announced that Mr. Svend Andersen, Executive Vice President (EVP) and President of CSCI, intends to retire from the company this year in December. He will be succeeded by Mr. Roberto Khoury, a consumer self-care veteran who has served in leadership roles in Kenvue and L'Oréal.

To ensure business continuity and a seamless transition, Mr. Andersen will continue to lead CSCI, working closely with Mr. Khoury until Aug 1, at which point the latter will assume the role of EVP and President of CSCI. Mr. Andersen will step down to serve in an advisory role until his retirement, which is expected on Dec 31, 2024.

