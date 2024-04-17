Perrigo (PRGO) Price Target Increased by 5.19% to 41.31

The average one-year price target for Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) has been revised to 41.31 / share. This is an increase of 5.19% from the prior estimate of 39.27 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 39.39 to a high of 44.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.88% from the latest reported closing price of 29.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 798 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perrigo. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 2.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRGO is 0.28%, a decrease of 8.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.59% to 152,460K shares. The put/call ratio of PRGO is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,251K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,205K shares, representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRGO by 9.02% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,113K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,232K shares, representing a decrease of 2.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRGO by 9.52% over the last quarter.

Wolf Hill Capital Management holds 3,995K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,416K shares, representing a decrease of 60.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRGO by 51.99% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,450K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,486K shares, representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRGO by 12.43% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 3,444K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,509K shares, representing a decrease of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRGO by 10.62% over the last quarter.

Perrigo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Perrigo Company plc is a leading provider of Quality, Affordable Self-Care Products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. Led by its consumer self-care strategy, Perrigo is the largest store brand OTC player in the U.S. in the categories in which it competes through more than 9,000 SKUs under customer 'own brand' labels. Additionally, Perrigo is a Top 5 OTC company by revenue in Europe, where it markets more than 200 branded OTC products throughout 28 countries. The Company also commercializes and manufactures generic prescription products in the U.S.

