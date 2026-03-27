Perrigo (PRGO) Price Target Decreased by 11.61% to 16.83

The average one-year price target for Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) has been revised to $16.83 / share. This is a decrease of 11.61% from the prior estimate of $19.04 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $17.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 79.42% from the latest reported closing price of $9.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 377 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perrigo. This is an decrease of 344 owner(s) or 47.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRGO is 0.15%, an increase of 42.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.70% to 154,041K shares. The put/call ratio of PRGO is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 17,574K shares representing 12.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,920K shares , representing an increase of 3.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRGO by 34.57% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 7,825K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,997K shares , representing an increase of 74.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRGO by 143.46% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 7,535K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,728K shares , representing an increase of 23.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRGO by 16.24% over the last quarter.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley holds 4,659K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,629K shares , representing an increase of 22.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRGO by 16.64% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,542K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,940K shares , representing an increase of 57.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRGO by 82.23% over the last quarter.

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