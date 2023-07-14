Perrigo (PRGO) Gets FDA Nod for First OTC Birth Control Pill

Perrigo Company plc PRGO announced that the FDA approved its regulatory filing seeking to make Opill, a progestin-only daily birth control pill, available as an over-the-counter (“OTC”) drug.

Following approval, Perrigo’s Opill is the first-ever daily birth control pill made available OTC without a prescription in the United States. The drug is expected to be made available in online and offline stores in the country early next year during the first quarter.

The removal of a prescription requirement for Opill would help American women get easy access to a contraceptive method that is more effective at preventing pregnancy than all current OTC methods.

Though contraceptives like Opill have been available for decades, their demand is likely to increase following the overturning of the Roe v. Wade decision by the U.S. Supreme Court last year. Consequently, abortion is illegal in most states in the country.

Management estimates that 45% of the six million yearly pregnancies in the United States are unintended. In fact, around one-third of American women who had ever tried to obtain a prescription or refill for birth control products, including the pill, had faced difficulties in doing so.

Shares of Perrigo have lost 2.5% so far this year against the industry’s 4.2% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The FDA’s approval was expected as a joint committee meeting of the FDA’s Nonprescription Drugs Advisory Committee (“NDAC”) and the Obstetrics, Reproductive and Urologic Drugs Advisory Committee (“ORUDAC”) was held earlier in May, which unanimously recommended making Opill available as an OTC drug.

Owing to abortions becoming illegal, the demand for birth control pills is likely to increase in the upcoming days as these are safe for most women to use. Though not a substitute for abortions, birth control pills do help prevent pregnancy.

Increasing easy access to an OTC birth control pill will likely provide women with better control of their reproductive life without facing unnecessary barriers. Approval of non-prescription birth control pills has been advocated by health experts for some time. They feel these pills should be available easily over the counter. An approval of Opill as an OTC drug will likely increase the demand for the drug but, at the same time, may also help Perrigo in generating additional product revenues from the drug’s sales.

Perrigo Company plc Price

Perrigo Company plc price | Perrigo Company plc Quote

