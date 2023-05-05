Perrigo (PRGO) Declares $0.27 Dividend

Perrigo said on May 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.09 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 1, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 2, 2023 will receive the payment on June 20, 2023.

At the current share price of $35.74 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.06%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.00%, the lowest has been 0.95%, and the highest has been 3.34%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.60 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.76 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.21%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 743 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perrigo. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRGO is 0.32%, an increase of 6.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.93% to 155,147K shares. The put/call ratio of PRGO is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.84% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Perrigo is 49.98. The forecasts range from a low of 43.43 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 39.84% from its latest reported closing price of 35.74.

The projected annual revenue for Perrigo is 4,847MM, an increase of 8.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.84.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 9,826K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,368K shares, representing a decrease of 5.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRGO by 16.99% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,158K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,934K shares, representing an increase of 5.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRGO by 11.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,089K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,029K shares, representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRGO by 10.41% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 3,917K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,180K shares, representing an increase of 18.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRGO by 7.35% over the last quarter.

Coho Partners holds 3,694K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,599K shares, representing an increase of 2.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRGO by 109,977.49% over the last quarter.

Perrigo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Perrigo Company plc is a leading provider of Quality, Affordable Self-Care Products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. Led by its consumer self-care strategy, Perrigo is the largest store brand OTC player in the U.S. in the categories in which it competes through more than 9,000 SKUs under customer 'own brand' labels. Additionally, Perrigo is a Top 5 OTC company by revenue in Europe, where it markets more than 200 branded OTC products throughout 28 countries. The Company also commercializes and manufactures generic prescription products in the U.S.

