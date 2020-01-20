Perrigo, McKesson Are Best-Performing Healthcare Stocks So Far in 2020. Incyte and Biogen Are the Worst.

So far this year, the news is pretty good for investors: The S&P 500 Health Care sector index is up 2.5%, keeping pace with the broader S&P 500, which has gained 3.1%.

It’s early in the year, but not too early to start taking stock of how shares of the big healthcare companies have been faring. So far, the news is pretty good for investors: The S&P 500 Health Care sector index is up 2.5%, keeping pace with the broader S&P 500, which has gained 3.1%.

And while the annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference came and went without any major acquisitions, there have still been some big winners and losers over the past couple of weeks.

Below, here are healthcare stocks in the S&P 500 that have done the best and worst so far in 2020.

The Worst

Incyte (ticker: INCY) had a tough start to the year. On Jan. 2, just as everyone was getting back to their desks, the biotech company announced that its experimental drug called itacitinib had failed to meet its primary endpoint in a Phase 3 trial. Shares fell 9.4% on Jan. 3, the first trading day after the announcement, but have since recovered. As of the end of trading on Friday, the stock was down 7.8% on the year. In mid-January, the company announced a deal with MorphoSys (MOR) to co-develop and commercialize tafasitamab, an antibody being tested to treat various cancers. In an interview at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference, Incyte’s CEO, Herve Hoppenot, said the company is looking to diversify its portfolio when exclusivity on its blockbuster Jakafi begins to end.

Biogen (BIIB) shares are down 3.8%. Investors are waiting for news on when the company plans to file for Food and Drug Administration approval for aducanumab, the company’s controversial Alzheimer’s disease drug. In a breakout session after their presentation at the J.P. Morgan conference, the company’s CEO, Michael Vounatsos, said it was “too early to comment” on when the company planned to file the aducanumab application. Meanwhile, the company said on January 13 that it would buy an experimental drug from Pfizer (PFE) being investigated as a treatment of symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease.

The Best

Perrigo (PRGO), which sells over-the-counter drugs and wellness supplies, is up 14.3%. Shares soared on Jan. 14 when the company announced preliminary net sales results for the fourth quarter of 2019 that beat expectations.

McKesson (MCK), a drug distributor, up 13%, a strong start. The stock gained 24.6% in 2019. On Jan. 13, at its presentation at J.P. Morgan, McKesson increased its earnings per share outlook for 2020, saying it now expects between $14.60 and $14.80, up from between $14 to $14.60.

