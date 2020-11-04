Perrigo loses bid to quash $1.9 bln Irish back tax demand

Updates with background of case, details of ruling

DUBLIN, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Ireland's High Court ruled on Wednesday against a bid by drugmaker Perrigo PRGO.N to have a 1.64 billion euro ($1.91 billion) back tax demand quashed relating to an Irish drugmaker it bought in 2013.

The back-tax demand, issued in 2018, was one of the biggest ever made in Ireland.

The ruling by the tax authority said intellectual property (IP) sales by Elan Pharma, including multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri, were taxed as trading income at 12.5%, when they should have been treated as a chargeable gain at a rate of 33%.

Perrigo, which bought Elan, challenged the ruling, contending the Irish tax authority was incorrect in characterising the sale of the IP as a capital transaction.

"I have come to the conclusion that Perrigo has failed to establish any basis to interfere with the assessment issued in respect of the disposal of the Tysabri IP and, accordingly, its claim must be dismissed," the High Court ruling said.

The ruling added, however, that the question of whether the disposal of the Tysabri IP constituted a trading or a capital transaction was a matter that would have to be resolved in due course before the Ireland's Tax Appeals Commission.

A spokesman for Perrigo did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

