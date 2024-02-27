Perrigo Guides FY24 Well Below Estimates - Update

News & Insights

Perrigo Guides FY24 Well Below Estimates

February 27, 2024 — 06:48 am EST

February 27, 2024

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, consumer products company Perrigo Co. plc (PRGO) initiated its adjusted earnings, revenue and organic net sales growth guidance for the full-year 2024.

For fiscal 2024, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.50 to $2.65 per share on flat net sales, with organic net sales growth of 1 to 3 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.99 per share on revenue growth of 4.7 percent to $4.89 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

