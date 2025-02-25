Perrigo Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Perrigo Company plc PRGO is scheduled to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 results on Feb. 27, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings missed estimates by 1.22%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales and earnings is pegged at $1.20 billion and 92 cents per share, respectively, indicating a rise from the year-ago levels.

Factors Shaping PRGO’s Upcoming Results

Perrigo reports its results under two segments — Consumer Self Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self Care International (CSCI).

We expect fourth-quarter sales across both segments to have benefited from higher net price realization for its products through strategic price increases.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate and our model estimate for CSCA sales are pegged at $767 million and $774 million, respectively. The Zacks Consensus Estimate and our model estimate for sales in the CSCI segment are pegged at $423 million and $424 million, respectively.

We expect management to provide an update on the expected impact of macroeconomic pressures in the upcoming quarters.

PRGO’s Earnings Surprise History

The company’s earnings performance has been decent over the trailing four quarters. Its earnings beat estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed the mark on one occasion, delivering an average surprise of 8.41%.

Perrigo’s shares have lost nearly 2% year to date against the industry’s 10% growth.



What Our Model Predicts for PRGO

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Perrigo this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

PRGO’s Earnings ESP: Perrigo has an Earnings ESP of -4.92% as the Most Accurate Estimate of 87 cents per share is less than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 92 cents.

PRGO's Zacks Rank: Perrigo currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some biotech stocks that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the next quarter:

argenx ARGX has an Earnings ESP of +29.90% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present.

ARGX’s shares have gained nearly 2% year to date. argenx beat on earnings in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark on the other two occasions, delivering an average surprise of 339.37%.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals DAWN has an Earnings ESP of +11.85% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present.

Year to date, DAWN’s shares have lost about 4%. Day One’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other two, delivering an average surprise of 90.70%.

Viking Therapeutics VKTX has an Earnings ESP of +1.09% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Year to date, VKTX’s shares have lost 27%. Viking Therapeutics beat on earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark on one occasion, delivering an average surprise of 4.15%.

