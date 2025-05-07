PERRIGO Earnings Results: $PRGO Reports Quarterly Earnings

PERRIGO ($PRGO) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported earnings of $0.60 per share, beating estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $1,043,900,000, missing estimates of $1,108,292,220 by $-64,392,220.

PERRIGO Insider Trading Activity

PERRIGO insiders have traded $PRGO stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRGO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY B KINDLER sold 17,598 shares for an estimated $497,495

RONALD CRAIG JANISH (EVP, Gbl Ops & SC & CTO) sold 7,800 shares for an estimated $214,032

PERRIGO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 166 institutional investors add shares of PERRIGO stock to their portfolio, and 184 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

