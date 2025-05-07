PERRIGO Earnings Results: $PRGO Reports Quarterly Earnings

PERRIGO ($PRGO) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported earnings of $0.60 per share, beating estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $1,043,900,000, missing estimates of $1,108,292,220 by $-64,392,220.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $PRGO stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
PERRIGO Insider Trading Activity
PERRIGO insiders have traded $PRGO stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRGO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEFFREY B KINDLER sold 17,598 shares for an estimated $497,495
- RONALD CRAIG JANISH (EVP, Gbl Ops & SC & CTO) sold 7,800 shares for an estimated $214,032
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
PERRIGO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 166 institutional investors add shares of PERRIGO stock to their portfolio, and 184 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 7,732,309 shares (+6828.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $198,797,664
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 1,375,250 shares (-63.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,357,677
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,251,395 shares (-39.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,173,365
- ION ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD. added 941,667 shares (+50.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,210,258
- SOUND SHORE MANAGEMENT INC /CT/ added 616,387 shares (+23.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,283,491
- LONDON CO OF VIRGINIA removed 606,356 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,589,412
- BW GESTAO DE INVESTIMENTOS LTDA. added 578,597 shares (+111.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,875,728
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
