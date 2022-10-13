Perrigo Company (PRGO) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $38.48, changing hands as high as $39.05 per share. Perrigo Company plc shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRGO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PRGO's low point in its 52 week range is $31.32 per share, with $47.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.91.

