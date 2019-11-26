Perrigo Company (PRGO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Perrigo Company (PRGO) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 17, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PRGO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PRGO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $50.05, the dividend yield is 1.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PRGO was $50.05, representing a -22.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $64.63 and a 37.95% increase over the 52 week low of $36.28.

PRGO is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK). PRGO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.81. Zacks Investment Research reports PRGO's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -12.9%, compared to an industry average of 3.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PRGO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PRGO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PRGO as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNMC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNMC with an increase of 4.65% over the last 100 days.

