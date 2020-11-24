Perrigo Company (PRGO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 25, 2020

Perrigo Company (PRGO) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 25, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.225 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PRGO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that PRGO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $47.75, the dividend yield is 1.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PRGO was $47.75, representing a -25.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $63.86 and a 19.35% increase over the 52 week low of $40.01.

PRGO is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Pfizer, Inc. (PFE). PRGO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.06. Zacks Investment Research reports PRGO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 2.23%, compared to an industry average of 10.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PRGO Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to PRGO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PRGO as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNMC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNMC with an increase of 24.39% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PRGO at 1.89%.

