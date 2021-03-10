Perrigo Company (PRGO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 11, 2021

Perrigo Company (PRGO) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PRGO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.67% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of PRGO was $40.95, representing a -30.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.83 and a 7.2% increase over the 52 week low of $38.20.

PRGO is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Abbott Laboratories (ABT). PRGO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.21. Zacks Investment Research reports PRGO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -34.66%, compared to an industry average of 13.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PRGO Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to PRGO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PRGO as a top-10 holding:

Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNMC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNMC with an increase of 33.75% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PRGO at 1.58%.

