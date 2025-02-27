Perrigo Company Plc Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Perrigo Company plc (PRGO):

Earnings: -$44.5 million in Q4 vs. -$32.3 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.32 in Q4 vs. -$0.24 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Perrigo Company plc reported adjusted earnings of $128.7 million or $0.93 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.92 per share Revenue: $1.138 billion in Q4 vs. $1.156 billion in the same period last year.

