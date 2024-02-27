Perrigo Company plc Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Perrigo Company plc (PRGO):

Earnings: -$32.3 million in Q4 vs. -$23.6 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.24 in Q4 vs. -$0.17 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Perrigo Company plc reported adjusted earnings of $117.4 million or $0.86 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.83 per share Revenue: $1.16 billion in Q4 vs. $1.16 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.