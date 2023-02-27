Perrigo Company plc Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Perrigo Company plc (PRGO):

Earnings: -$12.6 million in Q4 vs. $32.1 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.09 in Q4 vs. $0.24 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Perrigo Company plc reported adjusted earnings of $101.5 million or $0.75 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.70 per share Revenue: $1.15 billion in Q4 vs. $1.10 billion in the same period last year.

