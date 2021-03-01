Perrigo Company plc Q4 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Perrigo Company plc (PRGO):

-Earnings: -$175.0 million in Q4 vs. -$19.0 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.29 in Q4 vs. -$0.14 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Perrigo Company plc reported adjusted earnings of $126.5 million or $0.93 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.00 per share -Revenue: $1.29 billion in Q4 vs. $1.32 billion in the same period last year.

