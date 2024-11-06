Perrigo Company Plc Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Perrigo Company plc (PRGO):

Earnings: -$21.0 million in Q3 vs. $14.2 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.15 in Q3 vs. $0.10 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Perrigo Company plc reported adjusted earnings of $111.6 million or $0.81 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.81 per share Revenue: $1.087 billion in Q3 vs. $1.123 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.50 to $2.65

