Perrigo Company plc Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Perrigo Company plc (PRGO):

Earnings: $14.2 million in Q3 vs. -$49.4 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.10 in Q3 vs. -$0.37 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Perrigo Company plc reported adjusted earnings of $87.0 million or $0.64 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.61 per share Revenue: $1.12 billion in Q3 vs. $1.10 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.50 to $2.60

