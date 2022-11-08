Perrigo Company plc Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Perrigo Company plc (PRGO):

Earnings: -$49.4 million in Q3 vs. -$58.9 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.37 in Q3 vs. -$0.44 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Perrigo Company plc reported adjusted earnings of $75.6 million or $0.56 per share for the period.

Revenue: $1.10 billion in Q3 vs. $1.04 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.00 - $2.10

