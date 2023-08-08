Perrigo Company plc Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Perrigo Company plc (PRGO):

Earnings: $8.4 million in Q2 vs. -$65.1 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.06 in Q2 vs. -$0.48 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Perrigo Company plc reported adjusted earnings of $86.7 million or $0.63 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.50 per share Revenue: $1.19 billion in Q2 vs. $1.12 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.50 to $2.70

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.