Perrigo Company plc Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Perrigo Company plc (PRGO):

Earnings: -$65.1 million in Q2 vs. -$57.7 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.48 in Q2 vs. -$0.43 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Perrigo Company plc reported adjusted earnings of $58.9 million or $0.43 per share for the period.

Revenue: $1.12 billion in Q2 vs. $0.98 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.25 - $2.35

