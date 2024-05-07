Perrigo Company plc Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Perrigo Company plc (PRGO):

Earnings: $2.0 million in Q1 vs. -$3.0 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.01 in Q1 vs. -$0.02 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Perrigo Company plc reported adjusted earnings of $40.2 million or $0.29 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.23 per share Revenue: $1.08 billion in Q1 vs. $1.18 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.50 - $2.65

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.