Perrigo Company plc Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Perrigo Company plc (PRGO):

Earnings: -$2.4 million in Q1 vs. $38.1 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.02 in Q1 vs. $0.28 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Perrigo Company plc reported adjusted earnings of $44.9 million or $0.33 per share for the period.

Revenue: $1.07 billion in Q1 vs. $1.01 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.30 - $2.40

