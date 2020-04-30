Perrigo Company plc Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $106.4 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $63.9 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Perrigo Company plc reported adjusted earnings of $156.7 million or $1.14 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.5% to $1.34 billion from $1.17 billion last year.

Perrigo Company plc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $156.7 Mln. vs. $145.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.14 vs. $1.07 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.03 -Revenue (Q1): $1.34 Bln vs. $1.17 Bln last year.

