Perrigo Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for PRGO

In trading on Friday, shares of Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $36.99, changing hands as high as $37.08 per share. Perrigo Company plc shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRGO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PRGO's low point in its 52 week range is $30.78 per share, with $43.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.13.

