Perrigo Appoints Patrick Lockwood-Taylor As President And CEO

June 08, 2023 — 07:54 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Pharma company Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) announced Thursday the appointment of industry professional Patrick Lockwood-Taylor as its new President, Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors, effective June 30, 2023.

Lockwood-Taylor joins Perrigo from Bayer AG, where he served a dual role as President of the approximately $15 billion revenue Bayer U.S. business and Regional President of Consumer Health North America.

Before Bayer, Lockwood-Taylor served as President and CEO of The Oneida Group Inc., a private company. Prior to this position, he spent more than 20 years with Procter & Gamble in various roles, including brand franchise and general management leadership positions.

In total, Lockwood-Taylor's career spans more than 25 years of experience in global consumer product leadership roles, including positions in operations management, sales, marketing, country management and general management across four continents.

