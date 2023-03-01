Markets
Perrigo : FDA Approves Store Brand OTC Equivalent Of Advil Dual Action Tablets

(RTTNews) - Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) said Wednesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Acetaminophen and Ibuprofen Tablets, 250 mg/125 mg, the store brand over-the-counter ("OTC") equivalent of Advil Dual Action Tablets 250 mg/125 mg. The company anticipates launching the product by Spring 2023.

Acetaminophen and Ibuprofen Tablets, 250 mg/125 mg provides relief for multiple pain related symptoms by combining two ingredients indicated for OTC pain relief. Retail sales for the national brand equivalent product for the last twelve months ending January 29, 2023, were about $69 million based on IRI multi-outlet market data.

