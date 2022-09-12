Markets
Perrigo: FDA Schedules Joint Advisory Committee Meeting To Review Application For Opill For OTC Use

(RTTNews) - Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) announced the FDA has scheduled a joint meeting of the Nonprescription Drugs Advisory Committee and the Obstetrics, Reproductive, and Urologic Drugs Advisory Committee on November 18, 2022, to review the company's application for Opill daily oral contraceptive for OTC use.

The company's affiliate, HRA Pharma, previously filed its application with the FDA for an Rx-to-OTC switch of Opill, a progestin-only daily birth control pill. The company noted that, if approved, Opill has the potential to be the first ever daily birth control pill available OTC without a prescription in the U.S.

