Perplexity AI valued at $520 mln in funding from Bezos, Nvidia

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Perplexity AI has raised $73.6 million in its latest funding round from a group of investors including U.S. chip designer Nvidia NVDA.O and Amazon AMZN.O founder Jeff Bezos in a deal valuing the artificial intelligence startup at $520 million.

The round was led by Institutional Venture Partners, the San Francisco, California-based company said on Thursday.

Perplexity AI, which raised $25.6 million in March last year in a round led by New Enterprise Associates, said the latest funding would help in customer adoption and global expansion.

"We've served more than half a billion queries in 2023, which is about 50% of Microsoft Bing Chat", Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas said in a blog post.

Perplexity's search tools enable users to get instant, reliable answers to questions with sources and citations.

